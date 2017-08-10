Labour Pledged to Sell Off Public Sector Land

Labour’s line of the day is to attack the sale of public sector land, which the Independent obediently splashed on this morning. Worth reminding everyone that during the general election campaign, Labour promised to begin a massive sell-off of… public sector land. It was one of the headline measures in the party’s New Deal on Housing, which boasted:

“We will bring more land forward for development at a lower price… starting with public sector land… [We will] ensure that sites suitable for small builders are released on public land disposals.”

Awks…

August 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm



Quote of the Day

Marina Hyde on Osborne’s new career…

“… George Osborne famously passed straight through the revolving door into the editor’s chair at the London Evening Standard, and now has all sorts of people “thinking again” about him on account of his amusingly frequent editorial attacks on Theresa May, the PM who sacked him. And yet, looked at another way, George Osborne is a guy who couldn’t take the rejection of being professionally broken up with, despite his clearly unreasonable behaviour, and who now spends his days tormenting the one who spurned him. He’s a sort of political stalker, really.”

