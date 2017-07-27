Maitlis v The Mooch

Emily Maitlis interviews the new White House comms chief Anthony Scaramucci, who says he has no idea about chlorine chicken but there will “100%” be a UK-US trade deal. Worth a watch…
Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:
“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”