Anti-Grammars Labour MP Sent Both Her Sons to Grammar School

New Canterbury Labour MP Rosie Duffield campaigned on an anti-grammars platform at the election, saying she wanted “no new grammar schools” as they are “not the way forward” and the 11+ is a “horrible, divisive and stressful thing”. It would be pretty dumbfoundingly hypocritical for Rosie to send her own children to grammars and then pull the ladder up, right?  

Yes, both of Duffield’s sons went to Simon Langton Grammar School in Canterbury. One of them still currently goes there, despite mummy not wanting other people’s kids to have that choice. Daniel Hamilton, a likely Tory challenger at the next election, has written to Duffield asking for clarification, pointedly noting: “how many families and young people in East Kent have benefited from our excellent local grammar schools”. As Labour grammars hypocrites go, this is up there…

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

