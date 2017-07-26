Hundreds of BBC Jobs Offshored Under £560 Million Contract

Hundreds of BBC IT jobs will be offshored to India and Poland under a £560 million contract renewal with outsourcing firm Atos. The Register reports that this latest development in the BBC’s troubled ‘Project Aurora’ IT plan will mean a “significant amount of offshoring and new tooling“. Telly tax payer’s cash being spent to move jobs abroad…

Some 400 Atos staff currently work in BBC IT; they will be pushed into an “availability pool” or redeployed away from the BBC account. One member of staff said that although the workers are not being made redundant , “there was some uncertainty as to what would happen if they remain in the “availability pool” for too long.” James Purnell, BBC director of Radio and Education, said on Newsnight last week that the £75 million saved by the move could help address the gender pay gap. What, by moving roles out of the UK to low cost countries?