BBC Making Foreign Office Documentary

The BBC has commissioned a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the inner workings of the Foreign Office, Guido hears. The Beeb has wanted to produce a behind-the-scenes film revealing the inner workings of the FCO for a number of years, and Guido understands they have finally been given the sign off. A Michael Cockerell-style doco like his Inside the Commons series would be worth a watch; he did an episode on the FCO in his 2010 Great Offices of State series and also made a film about Boris Johnson in 2013. Sure Boris won’t do a Seumas and say anything unguarded with the cameras still rolling…

Tags: ,
People: /
July 25, 2017 at 5:19 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Gary Lineker goes from jug-eared to tin-eared:

“How can Chris Evans be on more than me?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies
Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…