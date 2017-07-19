BBC Salaries Revealed

TV NON SCRIPTED (FACTUAL AND ENTERTAINMENT)
£150,000 – £199,999 Darcey Bussell – Contributor Mel Giedroyc – Presenter Craig Horwood – Contributor Paul Martin – Presenter Simon Schama – Presenter
£200,000 – £249,999 Gary Barlow – Contributor Len Goodman – Contributor Danii Minogue – Contributor Bruno Tonioli – Contributor Alan Yentob – Presenter
£300,000 – £349,999 Nick Knowles – Presenter
£350,000 – £399,999 Tess Daly – Presenter
£400,000 – £449,999 Alex Jones Presenter
NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS
£150,000 – £199,999 Kamal Ahmed – Correspondent Jeremy Bowen – Correspondent Ben Brown – Presenter Mark Easton – Correspondent Gavin Esler – Presenter James Naughtie – Correspondent John Pienaar – Correspondent Sophie Raworth – Presenter John Simpson – Correspondent Kirsty Wark – Presenter Justin Webb – Presenter
£200,000 – £249,999 Victoria Derbyshire – Presenter Mishal Husain – Presenter Martha Kearney – Presenter Laura Kuenssberg – Correspondent Andrew Neil – Presenter Jonathan Sopel – Correspondent
£250,000 – £299,999 George Alagiah – Presenter Nicholas Robinson – Presenter
£300,000 – £349,999 Eddie Mair – Presenter
TV SCRIPTED (DRAMA AND COMEDY)
£150,000 – £199,999 Laurie Brett – Actor Letitia Dean – Actor Tameka Empson – Actor Guy Henry – Actor Linda Henry – Actor Scott Maslen – Actor Diane Parish – Actor Hugh Quarshie – Actor Jemma Redgrave – Actor Tim Roth – Actor Catherine Shipton – Actor Gillian Taylforth – Actor Lacey Turner – Actor
£200,000 – £249,999 Peter Capaldi – Actor Danny Dyer – Actor Emilia Fox – Actor David Jason – Actor Rosie Marcel – Actor Adam Woodyatt – Actor
£250,000 – £299,999 Amanda Mealing – Actor
£350,000 – £399,999 Derek Thompson – Actor
SPORT
£150,000 – £199,999 Jonathan Agnew – Presenter and commentator Clare Balding – Presenter Jonathan Davies – Presenter John McEnroe – Presenter and commentator
£200,000 – £249,999 John Inverdale – Presenter Gabby Logan – Presenter
£250,000 -£299,999 Jason Mohammad – Presenter
£300,000 – £349,999 Sue Barker – Presenter
£400,000 – £449,999 Alan Shearer – Presenter
£1,750,000 – £1,799,999 Gary Lineker – Presenter
MULTI GENRE
£150,000 – £199,999 Naga Munchetty – Presenter and Contributor
£200,000 – £249,999 Mark Chapman – Presenter Jools Holland – Presenter Dan Walker – Presenter
£250,000 – £299,999 Zoe Ball – Presenter Brian Cox – Presenter Evan Davis – Presenter
£350,000 – £399,999 Fiona Bruce – Presenter
£400,000 – £449,000 Andrew Marr – Presenter Stephen Nolan – Presenter
£450,000 – £499,999 Matt Baker – Presenter Claudia Winkleman – Presenter
£550,000 – £599,999 Huw Edwards
£600,000 – £649,000 John Humphrys – Presenter
£700,000 – £749,999 Jeremy Vine – Presenter
£850,000 – £899,999 Graham Norton – Presenter
£2,200,000 – £2,249,999 Chris Evans – Presenter
RADIO
£150,000 – £199,999 Adrian Chiles – Presenter Greg James – Presenter Shaun Keaveny – Presenter Moira Stuart – Presenter Jo Whiley – Presenter
£200,000 – £249,999 Mark Radcliffe – Presenter
£250,000 – £299,999 Ken Bruce – Presenter Scott Mills – Presenter Trevor Nelson – Presenter
£300,000 – £349,999 Lauren Laverne – Presenter
£350,000 – £399,999 Vanessa Feltz – Presenter Nicholas Grimshaw – Presenter Simon Mayo – Presenter
£400,000 – £449,999 Nicky Campbell – Presenter
£500,000 – £549,999 Steve Wright – Presenter
Specialist Contractors and Writers £150,000 – £199,999 Daryl Bramley – Programme Manager Colin Brown – Identity Architect Roy Clarke – Writer Patrick Foody – Analytics Architect Claire Hetherington – IT Programme Manager James Hewines – Technical Project Manager Daran Little – Writer Ruth Moreland – Project Manager Andy Pryor – Casting Manager Terence Reeves – Service Architect Noel Scotford – Programme Manager Richard Smith – Integration Lead
