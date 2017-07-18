Mogg Joins Social Media Age

Social media savvy readers will have noticed that Jacob Rees-Mogg joined the picture-based social network Instagram a few weeks ago. He already has 35,000 followers, more than double Theresa May’s following – and her account is a year old. Follow for pics of Jacob’s new baby and days out with Nigel:

Hats off to Nigel. A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Now the Mogg has joined Twitter too:

Tempora mutantur, et nos mutamur in illis. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 15, 2017

Which means “Times change, and we change with them”. The man who many younger and grassroots Tories want to run for leader has already amassed 14,000 followers in two days. Moggmentum?