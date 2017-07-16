McDonnell: Grenfell Was “Social Murder”

.@johnmcdonnellMP says he does not regret saying Grenfell tower victims were “murdered by political decisions” #marr pic.twitter.com/GJe0E3rVVq — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) July 16, 2017

McDonnell is unapologetic and doubled down on calling Grenfell “murder” on Marr, this time dubbing it “social murder“. That’s a quote from Engels:

“society in England daily and hourly commits… social murder… it has placed the workers under conditions in which they can neither retain health nor live long”

Stay classy…