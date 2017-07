Marcus Papadopoulos is a notorious Assad supporter who claimed the slaughter at Aleppo didn’t happen and denied the Srebrenica genocide. As you can see from his tweets above, he holds the very worst of the views common on the extremes of the far-left. Papadopoulos says he spent yesterday evening with Jeremy Corbyn:

A reminder that cuddly Corbyn hasn’t changed, this is the sort of person he hangs around with…