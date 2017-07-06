BBC Company Used as Front for Coogan’s Lefty Campaign

Corbynista comedian Steve Coogan today marched on Downing Street to deliver a school funding petition from children organised by the Save Our Schools campaign. He was joined by lefty politicians including Green leader Caroline Lucas and new Labour MP for Manchester Gorton Afzal Khan. He also brought along an employee from his production company: Chloe Dymott is Head of Digital Media at Baby Cow Productions. Here’s the thing: BBC Worldwide last year became majority shareholders in Baby Cow Productions. The Alan Partridge star doesn’t hide his top-level Labour links: Tom Watson hired his daughter as a political aide, he featured in a 2015 Labour PPB and campaigned for Corbyn in May’s general election. But does the BBC know its company is now being used as a left wing front?