BBC Company Used as Front for Coogan’s Lefty Campaign

Corbynista comedian Steve Coogan today marched on Downing Street to deliver a school funding petition from children organised by the Save Our Schools campaign. He was joined by lefty politicians including Green leader Caroline Lucas and new Labour MP for Manchester Gorton Afzal Khan. He also brought along an employee from his production company: Chloe Dymott is Head of Digital Media at Baby Cow Productions. Here’s the thing: BBC Worldwide last year became majority shareholders in Baby Cow Productions. The Alan Partridge star doesn’t hide his top-level Labour links: Tom Watson hired his daughter as a political aide, he featured in a 2015 Labour PPB and campaigned for Corbyn in May’s general election. But does the BBC know its company is now being used as a left wing front?

Andrew Marr on Jon Snow:

“I do know Jon Snow just a little bit. Over the years, I have come to doubt whether he is, to his boots, a naturally Ukip kind of fellow. If I were caught shouting “f*** the Tories”, I would be out on my oversized ear before you could say Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Jon is sure he said nothing of the kind. He’d probably have been out if he had. But, anyway, Channel 4 News isn’t the BBC.”

