Vince Cable Compares May to Hitler, Says Racism and Sexism ‘Not Issues Any More’

Vince Cable is facing accusations that he is too old, doddery and out of touch with the current Liberal Democrat party to be a successful leader. He has confirmed all three charges in an interview with the New Statesman. First he invoked Godwin’s Law and compared Theresa May to Hitler:

“I thought that particular phrase [‘citizens of nowhere’] was quite evil. It could’ve been taken out of Mein Kampf. I think that’s where it came from, wasn’t it? ‘Rootless cosmopolitans’? It was out of character for her.”

Then he claimed gender and race are longer issues in British politics:

“Gender isn’t an issue any more, rightly so. Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more – at least, we hope not. And age shouldn’t be, either. It should be who you are and what you have to say.”

Which is certainly not what most LibDems think. And probably an unwise thing to say for the potential leader of a party which has always struggled in terms of female and ethnic minority MPs. Can’t imagine Swinson making these unforced errors…