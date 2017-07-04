Number 10 Director of Communications Runners & Riders

Theresa May still does not have a Director of Communications following the departure of Katie Perrior at the election. There is a feeling in the government that she needs a star hire to communicate with the media and bring some gravitas to Number 10. As ever Guido brings you your runners and riders…

Chris Wilkins: May’s strategy chief was lined up for the role and has been filling in over the last few weeks. Highly regarded in Number 10. But it looks like they’re going for someone else…

May’s strategy chief was lined up for the role and has been filling in over the last few weeks. Highly regarded in Number 10. Robbie Gibb: Head of BBC Westminster and boss of the Beeb’s main political programmes. Would bring much-needed broadcast news judgement and experience. Being tipped by government figures. [UPDATE: And The Sun .]

Head of BBC Westminster and boss of the Beeb’s main political programmes. Would bring much-needed broadcast news judgement and experience. James Landale: Tipped by the Spectator as the celeb signing. His name has been doing the rounds among excitable Tories. Old Etonian…

Tipped by the Spectator as the celeb signing. His name has been doing the rounds among excitable Tories. James Slack: May’s civil service spokesman was linked to the job. Gets on well with the Lobby and has been holding things together in Number 10 at times. But he is s aid to be staying pu t as PMOS.

May’s civil service spokesman was linked to the job. Gets on well with the Lobby and has been holding things together in Number 10 at times. Joey Jones: Has been more nuanced in his criticisms of the May regime compared to other former colleagues. A pro with important broadcast experience. Doubt they can afford him.

Has been more nuanced in his criticisms of the May regime compared to other former colleagues. A pro with important broadcast experience. Iain Dale: Experienced, former chief of staff for David Davis, could ease the transition of power? Very pro-Theresa May…

Experienced, former chief of staff for David Davis, could ease the transition of power? Laura Kuenssberg: If you believe the Corbynistas…

Good luck…