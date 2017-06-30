Tory MPs Boycott Channel 4 News Over Jon Snow Bias

The general consensus among Tory MPs Guido has spoken to over the last few days is why should they bother appearing on Channel 4 News if their main anchor thinks it appropriate to shout “f**k the Tories”? A view taken by Grant Shapps when he was asked to go on last night. Snow-gate is now preventing C4 News from having a balance of guests… starting to become a problem for editor Ben de Pear…

June 30, 2017 at 8:38 am



Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

