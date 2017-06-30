Momentum Move to Deselect Cancer Survivor MP

Momentum organisers are laying the groundwork to deselect Thangam Debbonaire, the Bristol West MP and cancer survivor who won the second highest number of Labour votes in Britain. An amendment to Labour’s constitution – intended to make it easier to challenge and deselect sitting MPs – was backed by local Momentum members last night. That move is expected to be repeated across the country, meaning the deselection amendment will likely be debated at conference in September. A Labour source told the Bristol Post:

“It’s scandalous that a clique of Jeremy Corbyn supporters refuse to accept the huge mandate that Thangam received at the general election.“

Debbonaire managed to increase her majority to 37,336 – the fourth biggest in the UK as a whole – up from 5,673 in 2015. That despite battling cancer during the last parliament. Peak Momentum…