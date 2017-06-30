Momentum Move to Deselect Cancer Survivor MP

Momentum organisers are laying the groundwork to deselect Thangam Debbonaire, the Bristol West MP and cancer survivor who won the second highest number of Labour votes in Britain. An amendment to Labour’s constitution – intended to make it easier to challenge and deselect sitting MPs – was backed by local Momentum members last night. That move is expected to be repeated across the country, meaning the deselection amendment will likely be debated at conference in September. A Labour source told the Bristol Post:

It’s scandalous that a clique of Jeremy Corbyn supporters refuse to accept the huge mandate that Thangam received at the general election.

Debbonaire managed to increase her majority to 37,336 – the fourth biggest in the UK as a whole – up from 5,673 in 2015. That despite battling cancer during the last parliament. Peak Momentum…

Tags: ,
People:
June 30, 2017 at 9:45 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Farage:

“Corbyn showing his true Brexit colours. He’s almost a proper chap.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market MPs Who Voted to Stay in Single Market
Peak Irony: May on Brown Peak Irony: May on Brown
Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV Snow Storm: Anchor Called Out on Live TV
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’ Lefties Duped by ‘Why Socialism Works’
Select Committees Runners and Riders Select Committees Runners and Riders
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
DUP Deal Signed DUP Deal Signed
Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’ Watch: McDonnell on Grenfell ‘Murder’
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete