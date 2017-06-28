Telegraph Head of Axings Faces Axe

Interesting rumblings at Telegraph Towers. The word, according to three sources, is that Richard Ellis, one of the most senior figures at Telegraph Media Group and their former Publisher, Chief Development Officer and Director of Talent, is likely to be on his way out. Ellis was in charge of sacking the scores of journalists who have left the paper over the last few years, so the newsroom is awaiting news of his fate with keen interest. His departure will make editor Chris Evans nervous – Evans has been notably absent in the newsroom over the last few days. Telegraph veterans have felt a great disturbance in the force…

UPDATE: Another source gets in touch to say Ellis was given the push on Friday. A Telegraph old hand says he was Murdoch MacLennan’s man and his departure is a consequence of MacLennan being sidelined. Which would be good news for Evans…