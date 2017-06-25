Shami: Labour Backs Continuing Free Movement

‘Jobs and the economy’ come first over immigration for the @UKLabour cabinet, says Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti #Ridge #Brexit pic.twitter.com/eZqyk8XUCw — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) June 25, 2017

Shami Chakrabarti didn’t really have a grasp of the detail on Ridge but she made clear Labour would not take back control of borders and would support the continuation of free movement in some form:

“We haven’t said we’d have control of free movement of people, you can’t necessarily have control… what’s important is that jobs come first, the economy comes first and that means getting tariff-free access to the single market… There’s a lot of room for negotiation about what types of free movement, what kinds of priority… It’s possible for friendly countries in and outside Europe to give priority for certain nationals.”

Not quite what they said in their manifesto… going to alienate a lot of Labour’s working class Northern vote…