Davis and Priti Won’t Rule Out Leadership Bids

Will @patel4witham rule herself out as a candidate to be the next Leader of the @Conservatives? #Peston pic.twitter.com/gVYUh4faQM — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) June 25, 2017

David Davis criticised “self-indulgent” colleagues plotting leadership bids on Marr, though failed to rule out a run himself, insisting: “I’m not getting into it”. Always ambitious Priti Patel gave even less of a non-denial on Peston, refusing to answer the question several times. Count them in your runners and riders…

Notable that Davis broadly endorsed Hammond’s desire for transitional arrangements (though his preference is two years rather than four). The Sunday papers are reporting a Hammond-Davis plot to take over from Theresa May, and Davis’ former SpAd James Chapman is stirring it up:

.@DavidDavisMP agreed with @PhilipHammondUK on need for Brexit transition. Increasingly powerful, pragmatic alliance #marr — James Chapman (@jameschappers) June 25, 2017

A ticket that would be tough for Leave Tories to stomach…