Ousted Brexit Minister David Jones Joins Leave Means Leave

Guido hears ousted Brexit minister David Jones is joining the board of Leave Means Leave. Readers will know LML as the group fighting to make sure the government sticks to the mantra of no deal being better than a bad deal – an important negotiating position that is increasingly under threat post-election. Jones says he will “work to ensure that the spirit of confidence and optimism that was behind last year’s historic vote continues to inspire the process of withdrawal from the EU”. Interestingly LML chief Richard Tice says an additional 13 MPs have joined the group. Enough to vote down a bad deal…