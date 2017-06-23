Ousted Brexit Minister David Jones Joins Leave Means Leave

Guido hears ousted Brexit minister David Jones is joining the board of Leave Means Leave. Readers will know LML as the group fighting to make sure the government sticks to the mantra of no deal being better than a bad deal – an important negotiating position that is increasingly under threat post-election. Jones says he will “work to ensure that the spirit of confidence and optimism that was behind last year’s historic vote continues to inspire the process of withdrawal from the EU”. Interestingly LML chief Richard Tice says an additional 13 MPs have joined the group. Enough to vote down a bad deal…

Tags: , ,
People: /
June 23, 2017 at 11:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit