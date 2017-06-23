New Labour MP Mocked Thatcher’s Death and Called Tories “Scum”

The election result has left Labour’s compliance unit with quite a few new MPs who they weren’t expecting to make it to the Commons. Guido is only too happy to welcome them to Westminster, starting with new Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The carrot top Corbynista is a Momentum fan, hardcore socialist and self-proclaimed “Trot” who once tweeted a link to the “IsThatcherDeadYet.co.uk” website, telling his followers he was “Keeping track of when Maggie Thatcher finally cops it”. He also liked “Yes, Margaret Thatcher is dead” on Facebook. What a charmer.

Other words of wisdom from Russell-Moyle include calling Cameron and Osborne “scum” and declaring “I’d rather be a Trot than a Tory any day”. What lucky constituents he has…