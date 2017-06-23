Hospital Admits Sun Man Didn’t Impersonate Grenfell Relatives

An allegation made against a reporter working for the The Sun, whipped up by the Guardian and left-wing news sites, has turned out to be completely untrue. King’s College Hospital had “formally written” to IPSO to complain about a journalist who was accused of impersonating a friend or relative of a Grenfell victim while seeking an interview in the aftermath of the fire. The Sun strongly denied this at the time, and now the complaint has been withdrawn. A News UK spokesman said:

“They accepted that our reporter did not ‘impersonate relatives’ or ‘friends’. As a result of this the hospital has withdrawn any IPSO complaint.”

Will MediaGuardian, who sent this false allegation viral, ensure their correction is just as prominent?

June 23, 2017 at 11:03 am



Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

