Crazy Corbynistas Claim Corbyn is Really the Prime Minister

As a sign of the ever-widening Corbynista detachment from reality, Jezza’s activist/journalist supporters are spreading the meme that he is in fact the Prime Minister. Guardian writer Abi Wilkinson says:

Abi’s mate Sam Kriss, the Vice journalist slash nutty far-left conspiracy theorist, reckons:

Liam Young, the New Statesman and Independent blogger and original Jez fanboy-cum-student-activist-journalist, thinks Corbyn is “certainly in power”:

Perhaps most hilariously of all, Red Pepper, the hard-left Corbyn supporting magazine, says Jez is the “People’s Prime Minister”:

Guys, Corbyn lost. By a distance. He came 64 seats short of winning. You know how Theresa May has just held a government reshuffle with appointments approved by the Queen? It’s because she is the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister who forms a government after an election is by definition the “People’s Prime Minister”. That is how it works. More people voted for the Conservative Party than the Labour Party. Jezza’s fanboys and fangirls are living in an alternate reality…

Tags: ,
People: / / /
June 22, 2017 at 10:41 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen Corbyn Refuses to Bow to The Queen
McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group McDonnell Repeatedly Backed Far Left ‘Day of Rage’ Group
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete
Hammond’s “Sound Money” Speech Sadly All Spin Hammond’s “Sound Money” Speech Sadly All Spin
Tommy Robinson Called British Muslims “Enemy Combatants” Tommy Robinson Called British Muslims “Enemy Combatants”
Corbyn Praised at London Hezbollah Rally Corbyn Praised at London Hezbollah Rally
Government Understaffed – Key SpAd Vacancies Up for Grabs Government Understaffed – Key SpAd Vacancies Up for Grabs
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Clive Lewis: “Burn Neoliberalism” Clive Lewis: “Burn Neoliberalism”
Corbynista Ultras Involved in Storming Kensington Council Corbynista Ultras Involved in Storming Kensington Council
CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election CCHQ Already Preparing for Next Election
CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost CCHQ Diverted Resources from ‘Safe Seats’ Tories Lost
Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch” Constituent Claims New Labour MP Called Her “Ugly B*tch”
Corbyn vs Blair Corbyn vs Blair
How to Speak Like a Corbynista How to Speak Like a Corbynista
Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic
10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn 10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn
Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat