“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete

The language of “soft Brexit” and “hard Brexit” is still being used by the pro-Remain broadsheets and broadcasters. Let Guido explain why these terms are obsolete and shouldn’t be used by objective TV news reporters…

First, the definitions of these terms change on the whim of Remainers. Last week, according to Sky News and co, “soft Brexit” meant staying in the single market and customs union. “Hard Brexit” meant leaving them. Since Philip Hammond signalled the UK will leave the single market and customs union, Sky News reporters have today redefined “soft Brexit” to mean transitional arrangements. How can viewers keep up?

Before the election, “hard Brexit” meant a no deal WTO Brexit. Since the election, Sky and others redefined “hard Brexit” to mean leaving the single market and customs union. That is surely just Brexit? This constant redefining of the terms to fit the editorial agendas of newspapers and broadcasters just doesn’t stand up to basic scrutiny.

Remainers and their media allies need to be honest about what they mean when they talk about “soft Brexit”. If “soft Brexit” means staying inside the single market (not taking back control of borders), staying inside the customs union (not taking back control of trade), and staying inside the ECJ (not taking back control of laws), then that is not Brexit. Hammond and other Remainers in the Cabinet have accepted this. Only hardcore Remainers don’t.

This language is used exclusively by Remain supporters, Brexiters reject it entirely. Any broadcaster using the words “soft Brexit” and “hard Brexit” is misleading its viewers and revealing its anti-Brexit agenda…