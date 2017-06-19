Tommy Robinson Called British Muslims “Enemy Combatants”

After Guido suggested this morning that “Tommy Robinson and Anjem Choudary have a lot in common” people who should know better are defending Robinson as some kind of peace loving advocate of liberal democracy. Guido would suggest they look at these recent two videos for his “Rebel Media” channel. Here, Robinson talks about “cleaning out this Islamic problem“:

Lot of UKIP / far-right defending Robinson this morning. Their man will is lucky not to get his collar felt for this pic.twitter.com/0HugeqPMNc — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) June 19, 2017

Phrased carefully for his viewers, saying the British public will form militias to do it. Who is it that has a history of organising the type of people obsessively concerned about these matters?

And here he describes normal British Muslims as “enemy combatants”:

In this video Robinson describes random Muslims as “enemy combatants”. Clear incitement. Farage’s team support him. pic.twitter.com/fhbZuX3TZq — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) June 19, 2017

There are a lot of similarities between Tommy and his opposite number Anjem Choudary:

Both agree on an expansionist, conquering interpretation of the Quran.

Both are denounced by the vast, vast majority of British Muslims.

Both have been in prison.

Both led extremist organisations.

Both love noisy confrontational street demonstrations where violence and arrests were common.

Both have been taken apart in BBC interviews by Andrew Neil.

Both, in their time, loved a beer and a fag.

Both were based in Luton.

Both struggled to keep their language short of incitement to violence laws, treading carefully to avoid official action against them.

Both are attention-seeking media manipulators who exploit legitimate grievances.

Neither of them commit violent acts, they do however feed into a narrative that inspires fellow travellers to do so…