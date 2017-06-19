Corbyn Praised at London Hezbollah Rally

The annual Al Quds day rally took place in central London yesterday afternoon. The Khomeinist march – in support of the destruction of the State of Israel – openly supports Hezbollah, whose military wing is a proscribed organisation in the UK. Jeremy Corbyn was photographed in front of a Hezbollah flag when he spoke at the march in 2012. This year he sensibly chose not to attend…

As the march snaked to the US Embassy in Grovsenor Square, anti-Israel chants rang out under dozens of yellow AK-47 emblazoned Hezbollah flags. Addressing the rally, Mick Napier from the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign accused “Zionists” of trying to depose Corbyn:

“This is a dramatic moment… Jeremy Corbyn has stood by the Palestinian people for 30 years, the Zionists hate him, they tried to get him prevented from becoming leader, they’re trying to get him removed.”

Meanwhile a speaker from Stop the War suggested Labour Friends of Israel are also trying to undermine Jez. “Zionists” were blamed for the Grenfell tower fire by a speaker at the rally, underlining the level of blatant lunacy displayed at the event. This is a terror-linked rally that lavished praise on Jeremy Corbyn and which he formerly backed…

Theresa May tells Bercow:

"Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide."

