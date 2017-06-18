Labour Brexit Chaos: Starmer Backs Staying in Customs Union

Do Labour want Britain to stay in the single market after Brexit? #marr pic.twitter.com/RyeTp4XfdE — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) June 18, 2017

Last week Corbyn and McDonnell said Labour policy was to leave the single market. Today on Marr their Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer suggested Britain should stay inside in some way. Corbyn and McDonnell have backed leaving the customs union. Today Starmer said Britain should stay in. Is Labour’s Brexit spokesman freelancing? Labour have been in complete chaos on Brexit all week.

Staying in the single market and customs union means Britain cannot take back control of borders and strike new trade deals around the world. It is not Brexit, it is going back on the referendum result. Going to annoy a lot of Labour voters…