Labour Brexit Chaos: Starmer Backs Staying in Customs Union

Last week Corbyn and McDonnell said Labour policy was to leave the single market. Today on Marr their Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer suggested Britain should stay inside in some way. Corbyn and McDonnell have backed leaving the customs union. Today Starmer said Britain should stay in. Is Labour’s Brexit spokesman freelancing? Labour have been in complete chaos on Brexit all week.

Staying in the single market and customs union means Britain cannot take back control of borders and strike new trade deals around the world. It is not Brexit, it is going back on the referendum result. Going to annoy a lot of Labour voters…

Tags: , , ,
People:
June 18, 2017 at 9:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud