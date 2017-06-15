MPs Set Up “2017 Victim Support” WhatsApp Group

Ousted Tory MPs have set up a WhatsApp group called “2017 Victim Support” to console each other about losing their seats. It has provided a forum to air frustrations about the Tory campaign and Theresa May’s lack of emotional intelligence in failing to mention them in her post-election speech on the steps of Downing Street, or to get in touch since Friday. Many of the defeated MPs have still not had a phone call from the PM. Karl McCartney has been bemoaning how awful IPSA is, so some things haven’t changed. Ousted 2015 intakers, who were MPs for two years and one month, have expressed concerns about qualifying only for a measly parachute payment. Theresa May’s implied offer of financial support from the Tory party for defeated MPs has not materialised, she would be wise to get a move on…

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

