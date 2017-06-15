Corbyn Winning With Politicised Grenfell Fire Response

“The country needs you” – resident in Kensington tells Corbyn pic.twitter.com/1CStyqDAqV — Maya Goodfellow (@MayaGoodfellow) June 15, 2017

Rightly or wrongly the Grenfell Tower fire has been quickly politicised – and Corbyn is winning. His photo opportunity speaking to residents on the ground is being replayed repeatedly on the news channels, the BBC is carrying pictures of locals telling the Labour leader “the country needs you”. Online, Corbynistas are sending tenuous stories about Boris / Gavin Barwell / the Tories being somehow responsible viral. That is what people are seeing on their Facebook feeds today.

By contrast the pictures from Theresa May’s visit are all long lens shots, with no footage of any conversations with residents. True to form, the Maybot did a piece to camera in Downing Street rather than at the scene. An online story about the new Kensington Labour MP being on the board of the management company – equally tenuous as the attacks on Tories – has not gone viral.

This all fits into the narrative that Corbyn is a modern-day Jez-us, May is aloof, the Tories are out of touch and Number 10 is unable to communicate any positive message to the public. Downing Street is chaotic and understaffed – it has yet to appoint a comms chief, the Lobby is unhappy about lack of information, broadcasters are pulling their hair out and yet another of May’s SpAds has quit.

The Tories thought Corbyn weaponising the terror attacks would seem tasteless and backfire. Instead it turned attention on police cuts and helped him. That is happening again today…