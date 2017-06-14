Protesting Labour MPs Ignored Gordon and Ed’s DUP Dealings

Labour MPs held up “Drop the DUP Deal” posters outside parliament yesterday, protesting their stance on gay rights. Did they protest when Gordon Brown tried to do a deal with the DUP in 2010, or Ed Miliband in 2015? Confected outrage.

June 14, 2017



