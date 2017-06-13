Gove Fights Dangerous “Austerity is Over” Narrative

Encouraged by her new chief of staff Gavin Barwell, Theresa May is aggressively pursuing the dangerous narrative that “austerity is over”. Barwell told Newsnight that he lost his seat because public sector workers in his constituency wanted a pay rise. May has apparently accepted this analysis and told Tory wets she will pursue Labour-lite economics to win back Corbyn voters. Hers was already the most economically left-wing Red Tory manifesto since the seventies and it was rejected by the public. By contrast David Cameron won a majority while Labour screamed about spending cuts. The Tories had a 24 point lead before the manifesto was released – it was the dementia tax and the student offer not austerity that lost them their majority. Ending austerity is the wrong inference from May’s failure…

The national debt is nearly £1.9 trillion. It grows at a rate of £5,170 per second. The debt burden is 86% of GDP, more than double what it was pre-2008. Public sector borrowing is £51.7 billion this year – that is government overspending by £1 billion a week. May’s manifesto already kicked the deficit reduction can down the road to 2025, ten years later than George Osborne’s original so-called austerity programme. Young voters chose Corbyn, now May wants to win them back by saddling them and future generations with even more debt.

The only Cabinet minister who so far seems to recognise the recklessness of all this is Michael Gove, who told the Today programme “we need to get on with the job of reducing the deficit so that we do not saddle the next generation with a burden of debt”. The trouble with the government’s “austerity is over” spin is the deficit and debt can’t be spun away. If the gilt market loses confidence interest rates shoot up, as inflation takes off wage demands will spiral and the UK’s own version of Chavez will be installed. CPI has hit a 2.9% high this morning, above expectations. Not a good signal to loosen the fiscal stance and abandon austerity…

Tags: , , , ,
People: /
June 13, 2017 at 10:11 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove on Tom Watson:

“Tom believes Rupert Murdoch picks the England cricket 1st 11 and England rugby 1st 15, as well as deciding who’s on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Told You So: 15 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic Told You So: 15 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic
10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn 10 Times Owen Jones Betrayed Jeremy Corbyn
Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast