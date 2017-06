First the BBC:

A classic of the freudian slip genre. pic.twitter.com/GYXgJ1eFqs — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) June 11, 2017

Then Sky:

Newsreader says Jeremy C*nt again as if that’s just his name now. pic.twitter.com/ak5oZ63Hvn — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 11, 2017

No matter how many times, never gets old…