Survation Was Mocked for Correct Prediction

On Thursday everyone smiled when all the pollsters herded around a 7% lead for the Tories. Everyone but pollsters Survation who alone stuck with their call for no overall control. They all laughed, but Damian Lyons Lowe was absolutely right…
On Thursday everyone smiled when all the pollsters herded around a 7% lead for the Tories. Everyone but pollsters Survation who alone stuck with their call for no overall control. They all laughed, but Damian Lyons Lowe was absolutely right…
John Curtice provides some context:
“Labour has lost this election as badly as Gordon Brown did in 2010.”