10 DUP Policies the Tories Should Adopt

The DUP manifesto is rather better in places than that Conservative manifesto:

The DUP pledged:

To reduce the rate of Corporation Tax to at least 12.5%; To freeze then cut or abolish the TV licence and reform the BBC; To cut the VAT rate for tourism businesses; To introduce a Trade Accelerator Plan including an enhanced range of initiatives to help support both new and existing exporters to explore new markets; To abolish Air Passenger Duty; To establish low tax, deregulated Freeports in economically underdeveloped parts of the UK To reduce the number of Government Departments and reduce the number of Special Advisors; To introduce a Civil Service Voluntary Exit Scheme yielding annual savings of approximately £100 million; To create new trade, investment and innovation hubs in key global markets; To introduce alternative models of public sector service delivery such as increasing the use of social enterprises.

Guido for one welcomes the eleventh-hour entry of the DUP, our new political overlords…