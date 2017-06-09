10 DUP Policies the Tories Should Adopt

The DUP manifesto is rather better in places than that Conservative manifesto:
The DUP pledged:
- To reduce the rate of Corporation Tax to at least 12.5%;
- To freeze then cut or abolish the TV licence and reform the BBC;
- To cut the VAT rate for tourism businesses;
- To introduce a Trade Accelerator Plan including an enhanced range of initiatives to help support both new and existing exporters to explore new markets;
- To abolish Air Passenger Duty;
- To establish low tax, deregulated Freeports in economically underdeveloped parts of the UK
- To reduce the number of Government Departments and reduce the number of Special Advisors;
- To introduce a Civil Service Voluntary Exit Scheme yielding annual savings of approximately £100 million;
- To create new trade, investment and innovation hubs in key global markets;
- To introduce alternative models of public sector service delivery such as increasing the use of social enterprises.
Guido for one welcomes the eleventh-hour entry of the DUP, our new political overlords…