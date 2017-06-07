Labour Candidate Lies About Her Address

The Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale has muddled up her own address.

Vikki Singleton, a councillor, has listed herself as living within the constituency on her official nomination papers. However, last week she issued a leaflet saying she lives outside the constituency in Blackpool It is of course a legal requirement to give your current address….

She has also released a campaign video where she promises to fight for rural Lunesdale. She uses footage of Holme Parish Hall to illustrate her point…which is not in Lunesdale at all, but is in fact in neighbouring Tim Farron’s Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency.

It is almost as she has been parachuted into the seat and hasn’t a clue….