Labour Candidate: “I Wish I Were A Misogynist, I’d Smash Her In The Face”

Labour’s candidate in Sheffield Hallam, Jared O’Mara, looks like a nice young man who you’d like your daughter to bring round for tea. But don’t let his dimples and sweet smile deceive you. When he was 24, Jared was in a band called the Dirty Rotten Troubadours. Their hits include such charming ditties as “I Wish I Were A Misogynist”, the chorus of which goes:

“I wish I were a misogynist

I’d put her in her place

I wish I were a misogynist

I’d smash her in her face”

Listen for yourself here:

To be fair to Jared, he’s had a haircut since then…

Quote of the Day

Ed Vaizey tells Sky:

“We know who Corbyn wants to have a beer with, Hamas and Hezbollah.”

