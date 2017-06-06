Corbyn Addressed Hundreds of Al-Muhajiroun Members

Jeremy Corbyn addressed a rally including hundreds of members of the banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun, Guido can reveal. In May 2002 Corbyn gave a speech at a highly controversial anti-Israel demo at Trafalgar Square, attended by former terrorists and supporters of Hezbollah. A contemporaneous report by the communist Weekly Worker newspaper says up to 300 members of Al-Muhajiroun were present. The newspaper reported that some were dressed as mock suicide bombers and others chanted “gas, gas Tel Aviv”. This is from the extraordinary Weekly Worker* report:

“Al Muhajiroun held placards reading ‘Palestine is Muslim’. They chanted, “Skud, Skud Israel” and “Gas, gas Tel Aviv”, along with their support for bin Laden. Two would-be suicide posers were dressed in combat fatigues with a ‘bomb’ strapped to their waists. This section accounted for no more than 200-300, but they made a noise far out of proportion to their numbers… The rally was also addressed by Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and George Galloway.”

Below are photos from the event…

Al-Muhajiroun is a proscribed terrorist organisation which was led by the infamous radical Islamists Omar Bakri Muhammad and the jailed Anjem Choudary. Several of its members have committed terrorist attacks and the group has been linked to the 7/7 bombings, the murder of Lee Rigby as well as dozens of other attacks and plots. London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt was a supporter of Al-Muhajiroun. What was Corbyn doing anywhere near them, let alone addressing an audience which included 300 of their members?

*The Weekly Worker is pro-Corbyn so this cannot be a “smear from the Tory press”.