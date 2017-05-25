Corbyn: Foreign Policy a “Cause” of Manchester Attack

Jeremy Corbyn will use a speech on Friday to argue that British foreign policy was one of the “causes” of the Manchester attack. Jez is in his element – he’s going to give the same speech he has delivered on demos and in campaign meetings dozens of times before:

“The responsibility of government is to ensure… that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country… Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home. 

That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions. But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism.

We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.”

The speech is a toned down version of the infamous Seumas Milne articles which blamed the West for 9/11 and the Woolwich attack. It uses the classic “but” technique preferred by Stop the War types: condemn the terrorists, say they are responsible, then add a “but” and talk about the West. He just couldn’t help himself. Campaigning well and truly back underway…

Quote of the Day

The Queen visits children in a Manchester hospital:

“You were able to enjoy the concert at least, weren’t you?”

