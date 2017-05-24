Terror Should Not Suppress Democracy

Guido agrees with Michael Crick, Mike Smithson and Iain Martin that the normal democratic processes should resume as soon as possible. This idea of suspending democracy out of respect is an ill thought out concept which politicians are reluctant to reject for fear of being seen as disrespectful. The terrorists deliberately attack during election campaigns precisely to get this kind of response and attention.

Talk of suspending campaigning until next week will give the enemies of democracy some satisfaction. We are of course all united against terror, party politics has been silenced for a day of reflection and a demonstration. Normal, peaceful, political hostilities should resume as soon as possible…