Corbynista Site Skwawkbox Blames May for Attack

Skwawkbox is one of the preferred online news outlets of Jeremy Corbyn’s office. It has close, regular contact with Corbyn’s team – Barry Gardiner even gave them an interview two weeks ago. Today Skwawkbox blames Theresa May for the Manchester attack, claiming she has “called in troops” to “hide her weakness and blame“. The site says May has announced she is suspending campaigning until Sunday – this is fake news, she has not said that – and that this “was never anything more than cover” that “allowed her to monopolise soundbites of Cobra meetings and threat levels to shore up her crumbling image”. Skwawkbox describes the “decision to call in the army” as a “blatant” attempt “to cover her own culpability”, directly blaming May for the attack: “it is her actions, inaction and cuts that endanger us”. Remember, Skwawkbox is closely read, briefed and aided by Corbyn’s office.

Meanwhile, the son of Jeremy Corbyn’s communist election chief Andrew Murray has said the attack came at an “unbelievably ideal time for those in power”. Jack Murray wrote that the bombing was being used as a “campaign tool” for the Tories. It’s what the Corbynistas are really thinking…

Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:

“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”

