Corbynista Outside No.10: “May You Are a Terrorist”

Meet Tina Buckley, the self-professed Corbynista and Labour Party member making quite a stir outside Downing Street this afternoon by calling the Prime Minister a “terrorist” and heckling British soldiers arriving to guard Number 10. Buckley tells Guido she regularly protests on Whitehall but has made a special trip today to mark the beginning of Operation Temperer. She does not believe British soldiers should be on the streets protecting Britons…

Buckley was sporting a blue Jeremy Corbyn bag during her protest, which was briefly interrupted when police asked her to leave and directed her away from Downing Street – she later returned. She has since taken her Twitter account private. Buckley has been pictured with Corbyn, John McDonnell and other senior shadow cabinet members…