Stroud Labour: Attack “Wonderful Timing” for May

The vice-chair of Stroud Labour Party has tweeted that the Manchester terror attack is “wonderful timing for Theresa May“. Debbie Hicks, who has stood as a candidate in Stroud Central, made the remark this morning as the full picture of the carnage continued to develop. Hicks appeared to double down on her insensitive comments, telling a local newspaper:

“The tragedy in Manchester is sickening and my heart goes out to all the young people involved and the families and friends. I am just concerned that with two weeks until an election, this will be used politically by the government to reinforce a ‘strong and stable’ message when it comes to national security, defence and surveillance and it is worrying.”

Grim…

UPDATE: David Drew, the Labour candidate for Stroud, says “Debbie Hicks has been suspended pending full investigation. Her views in no way represent my views or those of the Labour Party.” Quite.