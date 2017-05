Political parties raised £9.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, with the Tories accepting £5.4 million in donations compared to Labour’s £2.6 million. Labour’s election fund is being helped by a £300,000 wedge from former blackshirt Max Mosley. What was it that first attracted him to Corbyn’s Labour?

Tories – £5,463,173

Labour – £2,648,315

LibDems – £603,155

Co-operative Party – £322,800

UKIP – £246,910

Healthy Tory election war chest…