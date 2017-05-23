US Officials Leak Name of Bomber Salman Abedi

Salman Abedi, 22, has been named by US officials as the bomber who carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack. The police had asked the media to hold off on publishing the name but several American news organisations including CBS and NBC ignored the request, citing anonymous US officials who leaked the details from their conversations with the British authorities. That is not going down well with the Brits…

Abedi is reportedly a British man of Libyan descent. Greater Manchester Police are expected to confirm shortly, after being beaten to it by their American colleagues…