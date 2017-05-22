LibDem Transgender Uproar Over Theresa Farage Poster

Transgender LibDem members have protested to party HQ over their new poster featuring Nigel Farage photoshopped as Theresa May. There was an outpouring of uproar among the LibDem trans community when the poster depicting Farage with the PM’s hair, clothes and pearl necklace was released last week. One member complained:

“I have seen a lot of discussion from other trans LD members and other trans folk in general expressing disquiet, and a marked increase in reluctance to vote LD because of this sh*t… please rest assured that the number of trans folk I’ve spoken to — both members and not — who are deeply exhausted and tired and hurt is a damn sight greater than four.”

A second member added:

“Sometimes I’m really ashamed of this party. Are some of your best friends trans too?”

And another said:

“There’s all sorts of “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” lines you could be going for that aren’t ‘hahahahaha it’s a man in a dress’.”

A LibDem source confirmed “mild concerns” have been aired. God forbid anyone asks what Farron thinks…

