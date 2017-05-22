Hunt on Care Cap Last Week: “We’re Dropping It”

Theresa May is insisting that “nothing has changed” and that the social care cap is not a departure from the manifesto. Really? On Thursday Jeremy Hunt explicitly said on the Today programme that the cap was being dropped:

“If you have that cap that was his proposal [Andrew Dilnot]… and we couldn’t be being clearer because… not only are we dropping it, but we’re dropping it ahead of a General Election and we’re being completely explicit in our manifesto that we’re dropping it, and we’re dropping it because we’ve looked again at this proposal and we don’t think it’s fair.”

Four days later and the cap is back. Looks like a change to Guido…

Over the weekend Number 10 sent out Damian Green and David Gauke to forcefully defend the policy – Green point blank insisted there would be no u-turn:

Dacre and the Daily Mail also went out on a limb to defend it, as did Leo McKinstey in the Express. Now they’ve all been made to look like chumps by Downing Street…