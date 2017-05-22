Brillo Hammers May on Honesty

Via @liarpoliticians

The social care section of the Andrew Neil interview tonight was bruising for Theresa May. Brillo hammered her again and again on her lack of honesty. The strategy of u-turning and pretending “nothing has changed” isn’t working – it looks hugely dishonest and the Tories get no credit for ditching an unpopular policy. 

She didn’t fare much better on cash for the NHS, Brillo asked her three times where the new money is coming from and didn’t get an answer:

Pretty bad on immigration too:

May refused to give answers on what the social care cap will be, where the NHS money comes, whether she would rule out an NI rise, how many would lose their winter fuel allowance, what she thinks the consequences are of a no deal Brexit, and how long she plans to stay as PM. No positives for the Tories at all, except Corbyn has to face Brillo on Friday…

May 22, 2017



