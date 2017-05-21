Corbyn Refuses 5 Times to Condemn IRA

.@SophyRidgeSky asks @jeremycorbyn for his thoughts on the IRA and Northern Ireland in the 1980s, he condemns “all bombing” #Ridge @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/HNc2FEJs6l — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) May 21, 2017

Asked five times by Sophy Ridge to condemn the IRA, Corbyn refused. He would only condemn the bombings, and even then had to say “there were loyalist bombs as well”, just like he has to condemn Islamophobia when talking about anti-Semitism. And Labour were having such a good weekend…