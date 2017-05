Tory lead slashed with two pollsters following the manifestos:

YouGov / Sunday Times CON: 44% (-5) LAB: 35% (+4) LIBDEM: 9% (-) UKIP: 3% (-) Survation / Mail on Sunday CON: 46% (-2) LAB: 34% (+4) LIBDEM: 8% (-) UKIP: 3% (-1)

Dementia tax proving unpopular. Though this election’s wobble weekend still sees the Tories comfortably ahead by 9 and 12 points…