Sarah Olney’s Leafleting Lie

When a candidate knocks on your door and you aren’t in, they often stick an “I called to see you today” leaflet through your letterbox to show they made the effort. In Richmond Park however, LibDem Sarah Olney is being very naughty. A local co-conspirator reports that LibDem activists have been putting the above flyer through people’s doors without knocking and without Olney being present. (And she shouldn’t be calling herself ‘MP’ either.) One Richmond resident says:

“This was delivered at around 14.00 on Saturday… It states – ‘I knocked on your door today to see if there were any issues or concerns etc…’This is a lie. I was working in the front room throughout the morning and had a continuous view of the approach area (A ground floor maisonette). The document was delivered by a youth with a backpack full of this material. He was entirely alone, no knock, no Sarah Olney.”

He is not the first Richmond resident to tell Guido that Olney hasn’t been seen during the election campaign. The invisible MP…