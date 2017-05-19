Campaign Report: 20 Days to Go

Vote Conservative for a stronger Scotland, a stronger Britain & a prosperous future.

The Tory Triple Whammy for pensioners: no triple lock, no winter fuel allowance, pay for social care using your own home.

The Tory plans on care are a Dementia Tax. Theresa May is hitting the most vulnerable. We would cap care costs at £72,00.

The Tories are planning to unleash the biggest tax raid in history on pensioner households. UKIP will fight this just as hard as we are fighting Philip Hammond’s plan for a national insurance attack on the self-employed.

We are absolutely in favour of spending £13 billion on foreign aid.



Theresa May today confirmed Scotland’s voice will not be heard in Brexit talks.

In Blaenau Gwent the bookies have Plaid Cymru at 8/1. On the ground Labour’s vote collapsed during the locals. That is good value as an outside bet.

Scottish independence voting intention: Yes: 39% (-1) No: 49% (-) (YouGov/ 15 – 18 May).