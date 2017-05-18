Toggle navigation
Daily Politics Election Interviews
Thick of It
Mash-Up
6:45 pm
Campaign Report: 21 Days to Go
5:06 pm
Be the Change You Want to See
5:00 pm
LibDem Arch-Remainer Rewrites History
4:36 pm
View All
Daily Politics Election Interviews
Thick of It
Mash-Up
6:45 pm
R.I.P. Roger Ailes, Genius Founder of
Fox News
1:58 pm
Leveson 2 and Section 40 Binned
11:51 am
Support
Guardian’s
First Class Journalism
9:39 am
View All
Brillo Catches Out Clegg’s Lies
Just 22% Still Support Remain
Davis: Hard and Soft Brexit Propaganda Terms
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s Unhelpful
“Extreme Brexit”
Comment
View All
Lovelorn Guardianistas Hit by Data Leak
Cabbies Blockade Westminster, Forget It’s Recess
Siôn Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy
Davis: Encryption Ban Devastating, May “Laughable”
View All
Jeremy Corbyn’s Greatest Hits
Pickles PMQ That Pressured Farron to Sack Ward
May to Corbyn: “You Are Not Up to the Job”
Election PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
View All
Be the Change You Want to See
5:00 pm
Green Leaders’ Cringe Skit
10:49 am
Green-LibDem Deals to Help Olney and Cable
LibDem-Green Richmond-Brighton Pact
View All
Daily Politics Election Interviews
Thick of It
Mash-Up
6:45 pm
Tories Launch Manifesto
11:25 am
Green Leaders’ Cringe Skit
10:49 am
Boris Sikhs Forgiveness
Yesterday
View All
Read Tory Manifesto in Full
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Tories
May 18, 2017 at 12:17 pm
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Mapping the Manifestos
|
Economist
May the Anti-Thatcher
|
Seb Payne
Time for Tories to Forget Thatcher and Back May
|
ConHome
Trump’s Transition from Stalin to Mr Bean
|
Comment Central
Sarah Sands Must Banish Today’s Brexit Bias
|
ConWoman
Britain is Still Paying for EU Propaganda
|
CapX
Life Long Labour Voters Go Tory
| Quentin Letts
Corbyn Has No Clue How City Works
|
City AM
Laura Kuenssberg Reads From Tory Script
|
Canary
Tory Social Care Plan Explained
|
BBC
Means Tested Winter Fuel Payments
|
Sky
Triple Lock Scrapped
|
Sun
Tory Manifesto: What We Know
|
BBC
May Risks Jobs Miracle
| Allister Heath
Orban’s Big Mouth
|
Politico
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Theresa May:
“There is no Mayism. There is good, solid conservatism.”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Facebook
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Cult of Corbyn
“Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick”
Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting
Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC
Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?
Progressive Alliance Map of Chaos
Andrew Murray’s Greatest Hits
Just 22% Still Support Remain
Sunday Shows
New Corbyn Aide Mocked National Anthem, Army and Queen
Farage Jumps on Cameron’s “Extreme Brexit” Comment
Gardiner Becomes Media-Basher-In-Chief
Campaign Report – 28 Days to Go
Tory Candidate Jets Off In Middle of Campaign
Revealed: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful
Corbyn’s Car Runs Over BBC Cameraman
Download: Labour’s Leaked Manifesto
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2017.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.